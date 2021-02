CONWAY, Ark. — Conway wide receiver and kick returner Bryce Bohanon wins the 2020 Fearless Friday award for Best Special Teams Play. On August 28th against Fayetteville, Bohanon took a kick return back to the house — breaking numerous tackles in the process — on the first play of the second half.

Nick Walters surprises the star Wampus Cats senior and Tulane signee with the trophy. Hear his reaction to the honor and how Bohanon remembers the favorite play of his illustrious high school career.