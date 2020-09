LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two weeks of high school football are in the books. Before we head into Week 3, let’s look back at some of the best plays of Week 2.

Nick Walters shows us the top 10 plays captured by the FOX16 team around Central Arkansas.

Featured schools include Warren, Jacksonville, Hall, Parkview, Vilonia, Conway, Searcy, Nashville, Greenland, and Junction City.