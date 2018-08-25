Fearless Friday MVP

Fearless Friday Central AR Player of the Week: Cooper Roberts, Des Arc

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 12:03 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 12:03 AM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Des Arc's Cooper Roberts is our Central Arkansas Player of the Week.

Roberts started the game at slot back, but moved to Quarterback after an injury.

Roberts rushed for 118 yards and one score on just 10 carriers as Des Arc defeated England with a score of 35-21. 

 

