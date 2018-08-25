Fearless Friday Central AR Player of the Week: Cooper Roberts, Des Arc
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Des Arc's Cooper Roberts is our Central Arkansas Player of the Week.
Roberts started the game at slot back, but moved to Quarterback after an injury.
Roberts rushed for 118 yards and one score on just 10 carriers as Des Arc defeated England with a score of 35-21.
