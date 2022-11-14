LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The road to War Memorial has began to be paved in Arkansas high school football. Who could keep their season alive in the first round?

Nick Walters shows us the top plays seen on Fearless Friday as the statewide bracket is split in half and the number of championship contenders narrow.

El Dorado kick returner Deandra Burns burns the kickoff team Robinson defensive end Dylan Hunt gets early Christmas gift Hazen running back Braylan Anderson won’t go down easy Mills receiver Anton Pierce makes would-be tacklers dizzy Bentonville West defensive back Marcus Whitmore takes it back Rogers running back Jacob Jenkins takes first play the distance Lake Hamilton linebacker Izic Clenney intercepts helmet ricochet Conway running back Boogie Carr breaks loose and boogies in North Little Rock receiver Cory Henderson sprints the sideline Haskell Harmony Grove running back Evan Jackson spins in

