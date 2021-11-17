Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Playoffs Round 1 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 129 playoff teams across Arkansas whittled down to 72 after the first round, as the road to War Memorial started with a bang.

Nick Walters shows his weekly edit of the top plays from FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s coverage.

  1. Cameron Scarlett, Nettleton QB
  2. James Jointer, Parkview RB
  3. Jayvean Dyer-Jones, Little Rock Christian RB
  4. Cayden McGee, Maumelle WR
  5. Shamar Easter, Ashdown TE
  6. Kirby Owens, Robinson DB
  7. Joshua Thrower, North Little Rock DB
  8. Da’Shawn Chairs, Elkins RB
  9. Braden Jay, Cabot WR
  10. Jaishon Davis, Arkadelphia RB

