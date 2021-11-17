Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Playoffs Round 1 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 129 playoff teams across Arkansas whittled down to 72 after the first round, as the road to War Memorial started with a bang.
Nick Walters shows his weekly edit of the top plays from FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s coverage.
- Cameron Scarlett, Nettleton QB
- James Jointer, Parkview RB
- Jayvean Dyer-Jones, Little Rock Christian RB
- Cayden McGee, Maumelle WR
- Shamar Easter, Ashdown TE
- Kirby Owens, Robinson DB
- Joshua Thrower, North Little Rock DB
- Da’Shawn Chairs, Elkins RB
- Braden Jay, Cabot WR
- Jaishon Davis, Arkadelphia RB