Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Playoffs Round 2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The road to War Memorial is nearing its destination! Round 2 included quarterfinals from 7A-5A and high stake football across the state gave fans moments to remember.

Nick Walters has his weekly edit showing the top plays from FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s coverage.

  1. Fordyce QB Trey Merritt
  2. Harding Academy Special Teams
  3. Robinson WR Gkyson Wright
  4. Conway WR Manny Smith
  5. Cabot RB Mason Bell
  6. Marion WR Donnie Cheers
  7. North Little Rock RB Torrance Moore
  8. Bryant WR Mytorian Singleton
  9. Warren WR Seth Pennington
  10. Fordyce WR Brenden Simmons

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories