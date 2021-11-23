Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Playoffs Round 2

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The road to War Memorial is nearing its destination! Round 2 included quarterfinals from 7A-5A and high stake football across the state gave fans moments to remember.
Nick Walters has his weekly edit showing the top plays from FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s coverage.
- Fordyce QB Trey Merritt
- Harding Academy Special Teams
- Robinson WR Gkyson Wright
- Conway WR Manny Smith
- Cabot RB Mason Bell
- Marion WR Donnie Cheers
- North Little Rock RB Torrance Moore
- Bryant WR Mytorian Singleton
- Warren WR Seth Pennington
- Fordyce WR Brenden Simmons