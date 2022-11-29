LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Turkey on Thursday and going ham on Friday! Last week Arkansas teams in classes 7A down to 5A, along with 2A, punched their tickets to the state finals. Teams in 4A and 3A battled for a trip to semifinals.

Gamebreaking plays have never been more important this season. Check out the top moments seen on Fearless Friday. Some teams moved on while others were sent home, but every player gave it all with their seasons on the line.

Bryant’s James Martin bursts out the gate with a house call to open 7A semis Bentonville’s CJ Brown goes up for posterizing snag over three defenders Robinson’s Noah Freeman hits truck stick and rumbles for field-flipping gain Rivercrest’s Cavonte Washington, Michael Rainer connect for full-field strike Bryant’s Stephen Fuller punches ball out so Ethan Primus can scoop and score Osceola QB Torian Bell goes aerial at the goal line for outreached score Carlisle RB Jason Sullivan sheds tackles to squeak into end zone McGehee RB Tyrique Newman burns defense down the sideline Pulaski Academy QB Kel Busby on the move and on the money Catholic WR Brooks Ward returns an onside kick to the house

Catch FOX16 News through the rest of playoffs for previews and highlights of semifinals and state championships from War Memorial Stadium.