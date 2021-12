Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Playoffs Round 3

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the calendar flips to December, just 18 teams statewide across six classes look to bring home state titles. Thanks to effort, skill, and will, some special moments made deep playoff runs possible.

Nick Walters has a festive edit for the top plays from FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s coverage last week of semifinals in 7A-5A and quarterfinals in 4A-2A.