LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What a weekend in the Rock! Round 4 delivered state championships at War Memorial in classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 2A, along with 8-man. Meanwhile semifinals played out in 4A and 3A as teams tried to punch their ticket to the finals.

Check out our last Plays of the Week cinematic edit of the year to relive the top moments seen on FOX16. With seasons on the line and trophy hoists for the taking, game-changing plays are what would secure state titles.

Bryant’s Malachi Graham houses a 77-yard pick six to help complete a five-peat Parkview’s Eric McGehee follows Monterrio Elston’s strip fumble with a dagger Pulaski Academy’s Kenny Jordan refuses to lose in a go-ahead touchdown run Arkadelphia’s Donovan Whitten and Carter Babb link up for a posterizing snag Pulaski Academy’s John Mark Charette and Jaylin McKinney make leaping grabs Hazen’s Braylen Anderson sheds a tackler and breaks loose for 52-yard score Parkview’s Chris Franklin steps in front of a pass and takes it all the way back Bentonville’s defense starts the scoring by recovering a backwards pass for six Carlisle’s Holden Jones takes a hit mid-throw but yet still drops it in the bucket Harding Academy’s Kyle Ferrie kicks a walk-off 31-yard field goal to make state

Congrats to the state champions: Bryant in 7A, Pulaski Academy in 6A, Parkview in 5A, Hazen in 2A, and Izard County in 8-man. And bravo to state runner-ups for their deep run.

FOX16 will have you covered this weekend with Arkansas high school football season finales in Saturday’s 4A and 3A state finals.