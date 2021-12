Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Playoffs Round 4 — State & Semis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s truly the most wonderful time of year. State is no longer near, it’s finally here. And the best teams in Arkansas are spreading cheer!

Nick Walters brings us his weekly video edit for the top plays from FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s coverage of Round 4, including state finals from 7A-5A and 8-man, as well as semifinals from 4A-2A.