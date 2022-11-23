LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The road to War Memorial just got shorter. With a semifinal trip up for grabs in classes 7A-5A and 2A, while 4A and 3A teams fought for a quarterfinals appearance, Round 2 gave us plenty of high stake football.
See another playoffs edition of our plays of the week, featuring some of the top moments and performances as seen on Fearless Friday.
- With time ticking Catholic’s Sam Sanders finds Thomas Duch for game-winner
- Parkview running back Cam Settles won’t settle without a touchdown
- Bentonville’s Carter Nye and CJ Brown connect for four scores in first half
- Mills’ Jabrae Shaw makes acrobat pick and then a juggling touchdown grab
- Earle’s Tyrome Hurst escapes to hit Joseph McVay for an unlikely catch and run
- Ashdown’s Jonathan McElroy scoops and scores off a deflected pass
- Robinson receiver Brandon Greil posters his defender for high-pointing snag
- Smackover’s Tanner Mitchell breaks loose and houses a lengthy punt return
- Parkview’s Monterrio puts tackler in the matrix and puts on the burners
- Nashville quarterback Sloan Perrin keeps and scoots past everybody
Catch FOX16 News at 9 on game nights for your coverage of high school football through the remainder of playoffs and state championships.