LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The road to War Memorial just got shorter. With a semifinal trip up for grabs in classes 7A-5A and 2A, while 4A and 3A teams fought for a quarterfinals appearance, Round 2 gave us plenty of high stake football.

See another playoffs edition of our plays of the week, featuring some of the top moments and performances as seen on Fearless Friday.

With time ticking Catholic’s Sam Sanders finds Thomas Duch for game-winner Parkview running back Cam Settles won’t settle without a touchdown Bentonville’s Carter Nye and CJ Brown connect for four scores in first half Mills’ Jabrae Shaw makes acrobat pick and then a juggling touchdown grab Earle’s Tyrome Hurst escapes to hit Joseph McVay for an unlikely catch and run Ashdown’s Jonathan McElroy scoops and scores off a deflected pass Robinson receiver Brandon Greil posters his defender for high-pointing snag Smackover’s Tanner Mitchell breaks loose and houses a lengthy punt return Parkview’s Monterrio puts tackler in the matrix and puts on the burners Nashville quarterback Sloan Perrin keeps and scoots past everybody

Catch FOX16 News at 9 on game nights for your coverage of high school football through the remainder of playoffs and state championships.