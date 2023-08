LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The high school football season is back and so is our Fearless Friday Plays of the Week. In his weekly edit, Nick Walters shows us the top plays captured by the FOX16 Sports team in Week 0.

Lakeside wide receiver Kyler Wolf Arkadelphia wide receiver Evan Bailey Hazen running back Braylan Anderson Sheridan wide receiver Jackson Bourne Pulaski Academy wide receiver John Mark Charette Glen Rose wide receiver Draven McSpadden Russellville running back Tracy Daniels Fayetteville wide receiver Charlie Graves Benton running back Braylen Russell Mills wide receiver Akyell Madison