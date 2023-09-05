LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two weeks of Arkansas high school football are in the books. Nick Walters takes a look back at the top ten plays our Fearless Friday team saw at games in week 1.
- Central Arkansas Christian RB Kevin Williams
- Malvern WR Dyelon Caradine
- Mills KR Akyell Madison
- Lakeside DB Atreal Howard
- Shiloh Christian RB Bo Williams
- Bryant WR Mytorian Singleton
- Farmington RB Russell Hodge
- Pine Bluff WR Austyn Dendy
- Lake Hamilton RB Hayden Barton
- White Hall RB Jayden Smith
