Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Week 0 of Arkansas high school football is in the books, and now so is Week 1. Nick Walters fires up his weekly video edit for the top ten plays we saw in our second slate of Fearless Friday coverage.

Ranking in order: 10 – Joe Himon, Pulaski Academy RB. 9 – Koby Teeter, Riverview RB. 8 – Locoya Tucker, McCrory WR. 7 – Cory Dubose, Junction City DB. 6 – Anton Pierce, Mills WR. 5 -Gkyson Wright, Robinson WR. 4 – Doerian Allen, Monticello WR. 3 – Blake Thomas, Dardanelle WR. 2 – Malachi Henry, Van Buren WR. 1 – Carson Turley, Valley View QB.

