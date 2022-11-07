LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It all came down to Week 10 in Arkansas high school football.

Conference championships were decided, top seeds secured, and homefield advantages locked in for playoffs. Nick Walters shows us the top plays seen on Fearless Friday.

Catholic stays perfect as Caden McConnell returns a pick six Parkview wins conference championship as Tayvion Haney houses an INT Lake Hamilton’s Izic Clenney reels in one-handed touchdown grab Bryant’s Ethan Primus plucks away the pass for a takeaway Little Rock Christian’s Preston Davis takes an interception all the way Bentonville running back Josh Ficklin rolls through defender for score Catholic quarterback Sam Sanders carries defenders into end zone Arkadelphia quarterback Donovan Whitten sheds tackler, passes for six Episcopal receiver Elijah Mason puts defender on skates and scoots in Benton running back Chris Bernard makes men miss for long gain



Now the road to state begins! Watch Fearless Friday every Friday night at 9:30 and 10:30 for your coverage of high school football playoffs.