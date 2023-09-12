LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Time flies when you’re having fun. With weeks 0-2 all wrapped up, we’re already entering the fourth week of the high school football season.

Nick Walters has a look back at the top ten plays captured by our Fearless Friday team in week 2.

Pulaski Academy punt returner KJ Colen Central Arkansas Christian wide receiver Tyler Blakely Parkview quarterback Eric McGehee Rogers wide receiver Braxton Lindsey Bentonville West wide receiver Harris Vincent Lakeside wide receiver Kyler Wolf Parkview kick returner Jermaine Penny Murfreesboro quarterback Laytan Wilcher Searcy running back Ricky Love Mills fullback Zion Smith

Catch Fearless Friday for high school football highlights statewide every Friday night in the fall at 9:30 and 10:30.