LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Time flies when you’re having fun. With weeks 0-2 all wrapped up, we’re already entering the fourth week of the high school football season.
Nick Walters has a look back at the top ten plays captured by our Fearless Friday team in week 2.
- Pulaski Academy punt returner KJ Colen
- Central Arkansas Christian wide receiver Tyler Blakely
- Parkview quarterback Eric McGehee
- Rogers wide receiver Braxton Lindsey
- Bentonville West wide receiver Harris Vincent
- Lakeside wide receiver Kyler Wolf
- Parkview kick returner Jermaine Penny
- Murfreesboro quarterback Laytan Wilcher
- Searcy running back Ricky Love
- Mills fullback Zion Smith
