LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Non-conference is in the books, high school football is heating up, and gamebreaking plays are becoming even more important. Nick Walters has another edition of Plays of the Week, showing the top moments we saw in Fearless Friday’s statewide coverage of week 3.

NLR RB Torrance Moore’s game-winning two-point conversion in 2OT Parkview RB/WR Monterrio Elston scores on final play of first half Mills KR Daniel Brown Jr. takes the opening kickoff to the house Beebe RB Kiandrea Barker sheds tackles and goes the distance Shiloh Christian QB Eli Wisdom leaves defense in the dust Catholic WR Brooks Ward lays out for the touchdown Robinson WR Brandon Greil’s pass is on the money Van Buren WR Trenton Cooley’s trickery leads to big gain Greenwood DB Brady Mackey returns another fumble for six Greenwood LB Eli Whitaker scoops and scores

