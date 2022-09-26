LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Conference play is on and things are getting heated under the lights across Arkansas. Nick Walters takes a look at the top plays from Fearless Friday in week 4 of the 2022 season. See which teams delivered jaw-dropping moments and hear how it sounded on the air.
- Pulaski Academy running back Kenny Jordan takes it the distance
- Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White wills his way in
- Bentonville’s Carter Nye and Eli Brooks link up for leaping score
- Pine Bluff receiver Courtney Crutchfield completes circus catch
- Mills’ Jabrae Shaw catches in traffic, fights into the end zone
- Rogers wide receiver Tye Cunningham flies in open space
- Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom reverses field
- Watson Chapel receiver Daniel Nelson corrals it off the tip
- NLR’s Diemere Manuel comes up with the bobbling pick
- Benton defender Gary Rideout brings in one-handed INT
Catch Fearless Friday on FOX16 Friday nights in the fall at 9:30 and 10:30 for your statewide coverage of Arkansas high school football.