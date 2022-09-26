LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Conference play is on and things are getting heated under the lights across Arkansas. Nick Walters takes a look at the top plays from Fearless Friday in week 4 of the 2022 season. See which teams delivered jaw-dropping moments and hear how it sounded on the air.

Pulaski Academy running back Kenny Jordan takes it the distance Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White wills his way in Bentonville’s Carter Nye and Eli Brooks link up for leaping score Pine Bluff receiver Courtney Crutchfield completes circus catch Mills’ Jabrae Shaw catches in traffic, fights into the end zone Rogers wide receiver Tye Cunningham flies in open space Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom reverses field Watson Chapel receiver Daniel Nelson corrals it off the tip NLR’s Diemere Manuel comes up with the bobbling pick Benton defender Gary Rideout brings in one-handed INT

