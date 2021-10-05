Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 5 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Conference play is in full swing and great moments just keep on coming! Nick Walters brings back his weekly video edit for FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s statewide top 10 plays of week 5.

Kamron Bibby, El Dorado WR Tyrin Ruffin, Jonesboro WR Jaishon Davis, Arkadelphia RB Jabrae Shaw, Mills DB Kade Seldomridge, Rogers WR Justin Crutchmer, Lake Hamilton RB Garrett Sanders, Conway LB Jahaun Smith, Sylvan Hills WR Steven Weston, White Hall WR Brandon Vaughan, Greenland RB

Find more Arkansas high school football content like Fearless Underground and our live updated scoreboard on FearlessFriday.com.