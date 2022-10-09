LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We’ve now passed the midway point in the high school football regular season and the big plays keep on coming. Nick Walters has your look at the Top 10 from Fearless Friday’s statewide coverage of conference play in week 6.

Fayetteville LB Brooks Yurachek runs back pick six at Razorback Stadium Mills WR QJ King makes acrobatic grab, kicks game-winning PAT in OT Lake Hamilton’s Justin Crutchmer lays hammer as DB, houses it as RB Bentonville West WR Ty Durham uses stiff arm in catch-and-run score Parkview RB/WR Monterrio Elston makes the whole defense miss Malvern WR Dyelon Caradine hangs onto catch in traffic for six Pulaski Academy KR Jaylin McKinney takes it the distance Magnolia RB Garrion Curry refuses to go down, churns for score Bentonville RB Josh Ficklin eludes tacklers to crack end zone Bryant RB Chris Gannaway dodges defender and hits the gas

