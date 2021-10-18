Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 7 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The chase for the playoffs has us chasing to find the top plays statewide! Nick Walters has his weekly video edit from FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s coverage, showcasing talent across Arkansas.

In week 7 a pair of teams put “special” in Special Teams, as the top two plays are both punt returns taken to the house. Catch FOX16 at 9 on Wednesday night to see the top 10 televised.