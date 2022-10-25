LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Conference play carries on with intense matchups in high school football. The regular season is dwindling down and teams are fighting for playoff seeding.

Nick Walters has your rewind on Week 8 with top plays across Arkansas as seen on Fearless Friday.

Vilonia returner Jack Vines uses patience to turn punt into six Sylvan Hills special teams takes back a wild snap and punt Russellville receiver Cayden Rose comes up with ricochet Mills receiver Jabrae Shaw goes vertical for flashy hurdle Pine Bluff receiver Courtney Crutchfield shakes off defense Har-Ber running back Trae Serrano hits the afterburners Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom to the house Farmington receiver Jagger Gordon scores on first play Pulaski Academy receiver Will Hawkins reaches past pylon James Martin and No. 1 Bryant take down No. 2 Cabot

