Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 8 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — High stake football is finally here. With conference titles, playoff seeding, and storied rivalries coming into play, Arkansas high school football is getting good as the regular season winds down.
Nick Walters has his weekly edit for the top 10 plays in FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s coverage from Week 8.
- Arthur Alvarez, Clarksville QB
- Joe Himon, Pulaski Academy RB
- Kannon Bartlett, Vilonia WR
- Monterrio Elston, Parkview TE
- BriLee White, Alma WR
- Trevor Blair, Pea Ridge WR
- RJ Thomas, El Dorado WR
- Stran Smith, Benton QB
- James Martin, Bryant RB
- Bodie Neal, Shiloh Christian WR