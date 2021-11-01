Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 9 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Here’s a treat after Halloween! Only tricks you’ll find is in the moves made by Arkansas talent.
Nick Walters shows our top plays from FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s coverage of a pivotal Week 9 in high school football leading up to Halloween.
- Cedric Hawkins, Stuttgart RB
- Cameron Harris, Benton WR
- Jaylen Hopson, Prescott RB
- Jayllen Chambers, Conway RB
- Keithlin Brown, Bigelow QB
- Hackett Defense
- Reese Merechka, Charleston LB
- Donovan Pearson, Benton RB
- Kavon Pointer, Jonesboro WR
- Jayvean Dyer-Jones, Little Rock Christian RB