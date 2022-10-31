LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With just a week remaining in the Arkansas high school football regular season, the chase for state is about to get scary good.
Take a look back at last week’s action on the Friday before Halloween. Nick Walters has your festive edition of plays of the week statewide seen on Fearless Friday.
- Lonoke receiver Landon Jones won’t be denied in scamper
- Centerpoint running back Jace Clark refuses to go down
- Stuttgart kick returner Cedric Hawkins houses it on a pitch
- Southside special teamer Blayne Warden scoops ans scores
- Episcopal defensive back Elijah Mason sprints back a leaping INT
- Bauxite defensive back Marcus Wimberley takes pick the distance
- Greenwood receiver Grant Karnes seals win vs Pulaski Academy
- Bryant receiver Mytorian Singleton goes airborne for the grab
- Benton running back Braylen Russell barrels through tacklers
- West Memphis receiver Jarrell Shephard picks apart the defense
Catch Fearless Friday for your coverage of regular season finales and playoffs on FOX16 Friday nights in the fall at 9:30 and 10:30.