Fearless Friday Top 10 Plays of the Week: Week 0

Sports

The best of the best in Central Arkansas' return to football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One week of high school football down. Hopefully many more to go.

Nick Walters revisits Week Zero to find the most impressive, flashy, or downright wild plays shot by the FOX16 and Fearless Friday team in Central Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories