Fearless 40: NLR Charging Wildcats

LITTLE ROCK, AR - The North Little Rock Charging Wildcats are looking to win back to back state championships.  After breaking thru in 2017, NLR isn't resting on its success.  The Charging Wildcats say it's a new season and they have the motivation to win again.

