Week 0: Fearless Friday Scoreboard

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 05:50 AM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Week 0 brought together some amazing storylines on high school football fields across Arkansas.

Conway and El Dorado battled it out in a double overtime thriller (video above) while DeWitt made history knocking off Stuttgart for the first time in over two decades. 

For highlights from the Week 0 action, be sure to check the highlight section (use dropdown menu) of FearlessFriday.com.

You can also  click here right now to get a full rundown of scores from the week. 

Be sure to download the Fearless Friday app to get highlights, scoring updates, and much more!

