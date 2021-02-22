Final Score: Hogtastic or Hogwash? 02/21/21 Segment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alright, everybody. We must be in a good mood because it’s the first go-around of Final Score when the Razorbacks are ‘hogtastic’ across the board.

Instead of their usual debate, an agreeing Troy Lynch and Nick Walters chat Arkansas basketball and baseball after a perfect week of wins.

Will Razorbacks hoops make it 8 straight SEC wins vs Alabama on Wednesday? What do we make of Arkansas baseball’s fast start to the season? Will the Arkansas women’s basketball team finish strong heading into the tournament? And what’s the most Hog Wild thing we saw this week? Watch Troy and Nick to find out!