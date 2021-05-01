First Arkansas Weight Lifting Meet in two years sees state records broken

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After being canceled in 2020, the 2021 Arkansas high school wrestling state championship returned in full force and for the first time ever, outdoors.

Benton’s Beau Wright and Fountain Lake’s Caleb Lacy broke power clean records in their respective weight classes. State champs in each class included Fordyce in 2A, Rison in 3A, Fountain Lake in 4A, Greene County Tech in 5A, and Benton in 6A. For the third straight annual meet, Benton won the overall state title.

Nick Walters recaps the event held at Lake Hamilton High School, hearing from new record holders and Benton’s head coach.