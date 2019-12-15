Fordyce Football Takes State for First Time Since ’91

Fordyce defeats Junction City 28-6 in 2A State Championship

LITTLE ROCK — Fordyce High School trophy cases have been filled for years. But since 1991, no addition has read ‘Football State Champions.’

Until Saturday.

The Redbugs defeat three-time defending champion Junction City in convincing fashion, winning the 2A State Final by a score of 28-6. While the Dragons narrowly took these teams’ October meet-up 14-12, the Redbugs would have the last laugh.

Head coach Tim Rodgers, whose tenure at Fordyce stretches back to the team’s previous title 28 years ago, reflects on the title.

“I look back at pictures of that state champion time,” Rodgers said. “To win for the town is just great.”

Fordyce DB/WR Sam Allen was declared the title game’s MVP. His performance was highlighted by a mid-tackle strip and 88-yard fumble score ahead of halftime.

After an MVP trophy reception and championship trophy hoist, an emotional Allen was at a loss for words.

“I don’t [have] words. I’m just happy,” Allen said. “It feels amazing. I thank God we did it.”