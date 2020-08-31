Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78

Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson has died, reported ESPN. He was 78.

His death was initially reported by Washington, D.C., radio station, The Team 980.

Thompson, known as “Big John,” was the first Black coach to win the NCAA championship. He led the Hoyas to the title in 1984.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

Under Thompson, the Hoyas made it to three Final Fours in the 1980s. He also led the 1988 U.S. national team to an Olympic bronze medal.

Thompson, who led Georgetown for 27 seasons, retired from coaching in 1999.

Recently, Thompson stepped down in May from the Nike Board of Directors, and his autobiography is set to be released in January.

There was no immediate word on a cause of death.