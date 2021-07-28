Former Little Rock star Solomon Bozeman set to usher in new era at UAPB

The Arkansas native looks to start his head coach career with a bang.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In his first head coach position at just 33 years old, Solomon Bozeman is determined to bring the Arkansas-Pine Bluff basketball program to new heights.

Coming off a Sweet Sixteen trip as an assistant at Oral Roberts, the Little Rock native returns to his home state with a plan to finish atop SWAC. And he’s confident that he can attract underrated talent in Arkansas for years to come.

Nick Walters and Wess Moore stopped by the Golden Lions’ practice to hear what the former Little Rock Trojans star and pro basketball player has in store for the program.

Catch the feature story on FOX16, Wednesday at 9PM. Writing and voice in our TV story is done by Wess. Videography and editing is by Nick.