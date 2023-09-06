RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – An Arkansas Tech University football great passed away peacefully Monday, his family confirmed.

Former ATU Wonder Boy and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Eddie Meador passed away at the age of 86. Meador’s family confirmed that he had an eight-month battle with serious health issues.

Meador was born in Dallas, Texas and later moved to Gum Log in Pope County, Arkansas in the 10th grade, enrolling in Russellville High School.

Meador played for ATU in the 1950s before he was picked for the Rams in the 1959 NFL Draft after graduating. During his time with the Rams, he set a yet unbroken team record of 46 interceptions.

ATU officials said Meador was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1978 and the inaugural ATU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.

A Wednesday release from ATU said that a celebration of Meador’s life is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at First Baptist Church of Russellville. A live stream of the service will be available through the First Baptist Church of Russellville.