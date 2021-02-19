Former NFL player, TV show inspiration Spencer Paysinger previews talk with UALR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Super Bowl champion linebacker is looking to not only give back to the youth, but help show them the way to future success.

Spencer Paysinger, inspiration of The CW show “All American,” will join a fireside chat via Zoom with University of Arkansas at Little Rock students on Tuesday night. Nick Walters visits with Paysinger to hear why he’s speaking to the school and what he hopes they can learn.

You can learn more about the chat here and sign up to join the Zoom meeting here.