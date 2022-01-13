Former Razorback Darious Hall excelling close to home at Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. – At times there are detours on a baller’s road to the top. Little Rock native, former Razorback Darious Hall is enjoying his third collegiate stop. The 6’7 guard/forward now leads Central Arkansas as a junior in the team’s first season in the ASUN conference.

Nick Walters visits UCA’s Farris Center to hear how an action-packed four years since leaving Mills High School has helped prepare Hall to lead the Bears.

As a true freshman Hall played for the Hogs and drew five starts. Transferring to DePaul, he scored double digits three times and was named to the Big East All Academic team as he earned a degree. After playing 67 total games in Fayetteville and Chicago, Hall is back near home in Conway.

“It brings joy to me to be able to play where I come from,” Hall said. “People here know what I’m capable of and I know how competitive our state is.”

Hall has scored in double digits in 10 of 16 games this season, posting a high of 30 at Arkansas State. He’s been a force on the glass, earning five double doubles. Hall has shown ability to take over games, but most importantly for a young team under a second year head coach, Hall has taken over a leadership role.

“Playing basketball over the years… I can help the young cats and they listen to me. I know they look to me when it’s time to win.”