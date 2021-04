Hogs to rep their alma mater and whole state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A number of former Hogs are teaming up with a mission to rep the state.

With the likes of Jaylen Barford, Michael Qualls, and Jimmy Whitt on the roster, Team Arkansas will compete nationally this July in The Basketball Tournament. The winning team collects a $1 million prize.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Monty Patel to hear what the opportunity to rep their alma mater means to the past Razorbacks. Plus, more information about TBT.