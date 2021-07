Looking back on two of Arkansas' most uplifting sports stories this year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The two-week high school sports dead period gives us at FOX16 Sports the chance to look back on two especially inspiring stories from this year.

Nick Walters revisits his and Troy Lynch’s stories on disabled Conway team managers JD Grimes and Zac Sanders, who made leaps of faith thanks to the players they call friends.

The spotlight by us and by national outlets like ESPN may have been on Conway, but it sheds light on a common trend in Arkansas sports of acceptance.