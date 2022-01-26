Full Circle: Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers to play for UCA after growing up a fan

VILONIA, Ark. — Austin Myers, 6’4 quarterback out of Vilonia and a former Kansas commit, stayed home by pledging to Central Arkansas on Wednesday. Living 15-20 minutes from campus, Myers has followed the Bears his whole life.

“I’ve grown up watching UCA football ever since I was a little kid,” Myers said. “I’ve been at every home football game. That’s kind of where my love for college football came from.”

Known for his accuracy and play-making ability outside the pocket, Myers led Vilonia to a 9-2 season in his senior season. He chooses the Bears much in part thanks to his relationship with those like head coach Nathan Brown, who Myers watched play behind center for UCA.

“I watched Coach Brown play quarterback for UCA,” Myers said. “I watched Breylin Smith his whole career. It’s awesome getting to see all the past quarterbacks and to realize I’m the next guy. In the future I can be the next quarterback in line under guys I’ve watched my whole life.”

FOX16’s Nick Walters caught up with Myers after his commitment via Twitter. Hear what it means for him to play right up the road from his hometown and step into a quarterback room he’s watched evolve over the years.