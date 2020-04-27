FULL INTERVIEW with Broncos’ Third Round Pick and Former Hog Sosa Agim

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas senior defensive lineman McTelvin ‘Sosa’ Agim was the first out of two Razorbacks to get picked in the 2020 draft. The Denver Broncos took the Texas native in the third round with the 95th overall pick.

Agim has been a consistent starter since his sophomore year. His senior season he had 39 total tackles, 8.5 of them were for a loss which led the team. His five sacks also led the team, where he also forced and recovered a fumble.

The former five star recruit out of high school spoke with Fox 16’s Troy Lynch to talk about everything related to the draft and what’s in store for him in the future.