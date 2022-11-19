LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 6A quarterfinal Friday night at War Memorial Stadium gave us an instant classic that won’t soon be forgotten in Arkansas high school football.

With their seasons on the line, two of the capital city’s best in Little Rock Catholic and Little Rock Christian traded punches until delivering an unbelievable finish.

Walker White and the Warriors would execute a second half comeback and take the lead with just over a minute remaining. But with time ticking Rockets quarterback Sam Sanders orchestrated a game-winning drive capped off by a go-ahead touchdown pass to Thomas Duch before time expired.

Catch Fearless Friday highlights as Catholic beats Christian 26-23 in a thriller that keeps the Rockets unblemished in the program’s winningest season since 1984. Catholic advances to the 6A semifinals where they’ll host Pulaski Academy with a chance to punch their ticket to a state championship, where they haven’t won since ’85.