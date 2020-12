LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Unbeaten teams meet at War Memorial on Saturday night with a 2A state title on the line.

Reigning champ 15-0 Fordyce collides with 11-0 Des Arc. The Redbugs come off a semifinal win over Gurdon while the Eagles downed Junction City last week.

Hear from the head coaches of each smalltown team as Nick Walters previews the game.