Get to know 2024 Razorbacks target, Little Rock Central star Annor Boateng

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central basketball has seen a number of big names pass through its program, dating back to Joe Johnson and most recently Bryson Warren. The Tigers now usher in 2024 Razorbacks target Annor Boateng, who they hope can lead the team to a third straight 6A state final appearance.

Nick Walters visits with Boateng and Central head coach Brian Ross to go behind the up-and-coming baller in the 2024 class. The 6’5 wing, who broke onto the scene and received an Arkansas offer as a freshman, isn’t worried about proving to others why he’s enjoyed early recognition. Instead, he’s focused on improving with each game.

“If I just live up to my own capabilities I’m fine with that,” Boateng said. “I don’t have to go out there and prove to somebody ‘I can do this’ or ‘I can do that.’ As long as I’m satisfied with what I’ve done in the game then I’m fine with it.”

In his fourth year as Central’s head coach, Ross believes Boateng’s potential as a Tiger and beyond is through the roof. The sophomore standout may already be among the state’s best.

“He’s a force when he gets the ball near the rim with his size and athleticism,” Ross said. “He’s really an all around player he can do a little bit of everything. He’s the best individual and team defensive player in the state, I think. He’s only continued to get better this year at that.”