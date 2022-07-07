NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Razorbacks have been busy on the recruiting trail this summer, now amounting to 17 commits in their 2023 class. Among them are three in-state prospects, one of which being North Little Rock defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr.

“I’m definitely a rare breed,” Rhodes said as he recounts what Arkansas coaches saw in him. “There’s not too many people out there who can move like me and has my unnatural given talents. I just want to let the world know that there’s a kid in Arkansas who’s been overlooked this whole time.”

A 4-star edge rusher rated as the state’s second-best prospect in this cycle, Rhodes towers at 6’7″ and impresses at 250 lbs. Attending North Little Rock up until his freshman year, Rhodes spent the past two seasons at Jacksonville. After Sam Pittman and staff offered in late January, the Charging Wildcats star pledged to his home state Hogs on February 15th.

“Family, it’s super tight up there,” Rhodes said. “I’m not saying I come from nothing but it’s not as much as other kids might have, so I had to work hard for what I wanted. I feel like Arkansas is a special place to be and I’m able to showcase my talents at the highest level.”

A raw talent with untapped potential, Rhodes knows that his top attributes are his rare combination of size and speed. He hopes to grow his game in his senior season at North Little Rock and then with SEC coaching at Arkansas.

“Being 6’7″ helps me on the field,” Rhodes said. “I have long arms and it gives me a reach advantage over a lot of people so I get my hands on them before they get theirs on me. I’m a mismatch when it comes to trying to get your hands on me. I move too fast and my first step is unbelievable.”

Catch Nick’s full story to hear more on why Rhodes chose Arkansas and his thoughts on where the Razorbacks program is headed.