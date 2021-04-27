15th Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G tees off this fall

(FILE) Nelly Korda plays a tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Stan Badz)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G returns to Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers September 20-26, featuring 144 of the world’s best female golfers competing for a $2.3M purse.

The tournament will celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2021, with special community

initiatives to commemorate the milestone.

The #NWAChampionship offers a variety of volunteer opportunities and plans to open registration

to the public on June 15.

Tournament officials said they are hopeful to have spectators in attendance in September and plan to announce details regarding attendance and ticketing later in the summer.

Event organizers said they are working closely with the LPGA Tour as well as state and local health officials to develop plans that ensure a safe environment for all spectators, volunteers, players and staff.

The tournament will be broadcast on NBC GOLF Channel Friday through Sunday of tournament week.

For more information on the tournament, visit the NW Arkansas Championship website.