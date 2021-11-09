Greenbrier enjoying unbeaten season rolling into playoffs as conference champs

GREENBRIER, Ark. — Playoffs have arrived in Arkansas high school football. Of 26 total conferences from 7A through 2A, 23 had undefeated outright champions. One of those teams that has seen a fast rise to the top is Greenbrier.

The Panthers are 10-0 after earning a No. 1 seed in 5A West thanks to an impressive 45-22 win over rival Vilonia in their regular season finale. Greenbrier is on a chase for the school’s first football state championship. Their longest run in recent years was making a state semifinal appearance in 2009, while their undefeated 2012 campaign prematurely ended in the second round.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Randy Tribble to hear what’s made the difference on this year’s team and what the energy is like around the community of Greenbrier.