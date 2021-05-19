Harding Academy shoots for historic feat of six state titles in one school year

SEARCY, Ark. — Harding Academy has already had their name called as state champions this school year. Once in football, then in basketball, then again in girls track. Now the Wildcats have the chance to be state champs six times in a single school year as their baseball and boys & girls soccer teams compete in Benton for a title this weekend.

Nick Walters visits with Harding Academy’s baseball and soccer teams to hear about the opportunity to accomplish the rare feat.

Baseball plays against Walnut Ridge on Friday at 4pm. Girls soccer faces Green Forest on Saturday at 2pm and the boys follow as they face the same school at 4pm.