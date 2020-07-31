High school coaches reflect on statewide impact of possible lost football season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to announce new safety recommendations for the football season today. Arkansas is one of six states without a decision made on playing contact sports this fall.

Nick Walters visits with high school football coaches from seven different schools to hear the implications of a canceled season — On their players and on the state at large.

Featured teams include Bryant, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian Academy, Maumelle, Mills, Hall, and Catholic.