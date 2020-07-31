High school coaches reflect on statewide impact of possible lost football season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to announce new safety recommendations for the football season today. Arkansas is one of six states without a decision made on playing contact sports this fall.

Nick Walters visits with high school football coaches from seven different schools to hear the implications of a canceled season — On their players and on the state at large.

Featured teams include Bryant, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian Academy, Maumelle, Mills, Hall, and Catholic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories