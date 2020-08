After much anticipation, football is here.

MALVERN, Ark. — Despite being under odd circumstances, the high school football season is upon us.

Scrimmages are taking place across Arkansas this week as teams gear up for kickoff at the end of August. The Glen Rose Beavers and Hot Springs Trojans met on Thursday night.

Nick Walters takes us through the teeter-totter affair that saw two 14-point runs in one half.