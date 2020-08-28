High School Kickoff: Central, LRCA preview hyped up season opener

Looking ahead to one of the state's most highly-anticipated matchups

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The high school football season starts with fireworks in Central Arkansas: LRCA heads to Central for a meeting between two of Little Rock’s finest.

Coming off a 5A state runner-up season under Eric Cohu, Little Rock Christian plays up two classes in its opener against 7A’s Central. The winningest program in Arkansas history, Central is now a contender under Kent Laster.

Nick Walters visits with each team to hear their thoughts on the highly anticipated game after an offseason surrounded by questions.

